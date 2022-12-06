Indore: Winter has no chill, wait for cold may extend beyond December 15

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the changing wind pattern and the deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Indore witnessed a cloudy weather on Monday causing a rise in day and night temperature.

While the day temperature increased above 29 degrees Celsius, the night temperature reached close to 17 degrees Celsius which was five degrees Celsius above the normal.

The day and night temperatures are hovering above the normal temperature for the last many days and the Meteorological Department officials have not forecast any relief for a couple of days more.

The increase in night temperature and humidity had turned the morning hazy for the last two days and the city may witness fog if the sky gets clear and wind speed increases.

The Regional Meteorological Department official said that the night temperature would start dropping again for the next three days but the chilly winter would return only after December 15.

“The rise in temperature is temporary as it would drop again. However, the fluctuation in temperature would continue for a few more days.

“The fresh but feeble Western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 7. Under the same influence, there would be a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra but no significant change in other parts of the country,” Met officials added. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 16.8 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees Celsius above normal.