Indore: Show cause notice served to MTH Hospital in-charge, HoD gynaecology

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after the surprise inspection of the district collector, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has served a show cause notice to the in-charge of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital and also to the Head of the Gynaecology Department for the poor state of affairs in the hospital.

The medical college administration has asked both the officials including HoD (gynaecology) Dr Nilesh Dalal, and Dr Anupama Dave, in-charge of the hospital, to submit their reply in seven days about the poor conditions of housekeeping, sanitation, and patients’ facilities in the hospital.

“During the inspection, collector Illayaraja T had noted various anomalies over which we served the show cause notice to both the officials. Earlier, we had served notices to an assistant professor (medicine) Dr Ankit Meshram and to a lab technician who were absent from the hospital. Appropriate action would be taken over the same,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He also added that a meeting of HoDs of gynaecology, microbiology, anaesthesia, pathology, transfusion medicine, and other departments was organised on Monday in which a discussion to set up the blood bank facility, pathology, and diagnostics was done.

It has been decided in the meeting to start the blood storage facility in the hospital by Tuesday and also to enhance the facility of runners till then.

Meanwhile, one of the lifts was also started in the hospital and a campaign to clean the premises was also started.

Notably, collector Illaya Raja T had reached MTH Hospital for a surprise inspection on Saturday, pretending to be an attendant, and had expressed displeasure over the poor condition of cleanliness and facilities. He also asked the officials to take immediate action against the agency responsible for housekeeping and security in the hospital. MGM Medical College administration had slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 on the agency immediately after the officer’s visit.