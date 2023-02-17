Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Dahod rail project to be completed by 2024

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): During a mandal level meeting at Ratlam division, general manager of Bhopal Railway Division AK Mishra informed MP representative Vishwas Pandey that the construction work of Indore-Dahod rail project will start very soon.

A target has been set to complete the railway route from Tihi village to Dhar (47km) in December 2024. The tender for the construction of 3 kilometre long rail tunnel has been floated. The construction of the tunnel would be completed by December 2024. Earthwork, major and minor bridge work is in progress. The tender for the tunnel work to be built in Pithampur has been finalised. Railways has charted out a complete plan for the completion of project by 2024. The meeting was presided by Jhabua Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damor.

Notably, thanks to the efforts of MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, the allotment of Rs 440 crore for Indore-Dahod Rail Project and Rs 355 crore has been made for Dhar-Chhota Udaipur Rail Project. As per Mishra, the construction work of 21 kilometres long Indore-Tihi railway section has been completed. While the work of Tihi to Dhar section ( 47-km) is in progress.