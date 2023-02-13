Madhya Pradesh: Five shuttlers emerge champions in state badminton tourney in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Star badminton player Aditya Chouhan bagged ‘state champion’ in the men’s singles category at MP state senior ranking badminton tournament 2023 held in Rewa between February 7 and 12.

Along with this, Aman Raikwar and Piyush Bobde in men's doubles category, Aishwarya Mehta in the women's doubles category and Abhimanyu Singh from mixed doubles category also bagged ‘state title’ in the tournament.

Giving information, badminton coach Sudhir Verma said that all players have proved their mettle at the tournament and made city residents proud. Apart from this, Amit Rathore in men's doubles category and Shivani Chaudhary in women's doubles category played till the semi-finals. Aniket Yadav, Mayur Chauhan, Jayant Sisodia also performed well.

The best performers in the competition, Aditya Chauhan, Awadhesh Jat, Aman Raikwar, Piyush Bobde, Abhimanyu Singh and Aishwarya Mehta, will represent MP in their respective events in the Senior National Badminton Championship, which will be held in Pune from February 23.

On this achievement, Dhar district badminton association (DDBA) president Hemendra Singh Pawar, Little Shuttler Group chairman Sharad Chandra Nigam, Little Shuttler Group secretary Bhupendra Joshi, all senior players and the parents extended best wishes for future endeavours.