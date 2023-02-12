Madhya Pradesh: BJP gets president, vice-president posts in Dhar municipality

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Elections for Dhar municipality's president and vice president posts were held here on Sunday, and as everyone expected, BJP candidates won both the president and vice-president posts by a reasonable margin.

In the presidential election, the BJP's Neha Bodana defeated her opponent, Meena Shantanu Dodko by nine votes. Bodana got 20 out of 30 votes, while Dodko got nine. One vote was rejected.

For the vice president post, the BJP fielded Mayank Mahale against Congress' Ishwar Thakur, and Mahale emerged victorious by a margin of 10 votes. Mahale got 20 votes, while his rival got 10.

Earlier, the BJP managed to win 18 out of 30 wards in the municipality elections, while Congress won nine, and three independent candidates emerged victorious.

Before voting for president and vice-president posts, independent winner Chetan Rathore joined the BJP, while two other independent winners also extended their support for the BJP.

Both BJP – Congress got four civic bodies each in Dhar district

So far, elections on eight out of nine civic bodies in Dhar district have been completed, while elections for the posts of president and vice-president in Pithampur municipality are scheduled on Monday. In Pithampur, the Congress has won 17 of the 31 wards, the BJP has won 13, and one independent candidate has won.

In the entire Dhar district, both BJP and Congress have won four civic bodies each so far. BJP managed to win four civic bodies including Dhar municipality, Dahi, Kukshi and Manawar municipality, while Congress got Rajgarh, Sardarpur, Dhamnod and Dharampuri municipal councils.