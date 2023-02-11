e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: District level dialogue meeting to mark Swami Vivekanand Jayanti in Dhar | FP Photo
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District level dialogue workshop was organised here at rural livelihood bhawan, Dhar to mark 159 th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad, vice president, Vibhash Upadhyay, district judge and district legal services authority secretary Sardar Singh Tawar, district coordinator Navneet Ratnakar thronged as chief guest.

Upadhyaya while addressing the event cited life philosophy from spiritual book “Geeta” and death of Jatayu and Sita Haran. He said that Gita shows path to the lost, the ignorant, answer to the confused and wisdom to all people. He added philosophies of profound scholar, an eminent vedantist, a philosopher Vivekanand.

Later Shreekant Dwivedi said that youth is the foundation of country and they are a great asset to nation as they are full of energy, enthusiasm. Swami ji wanted the youth of the country to have strong will power to serve the motherland and its masses.

A total of 220 members attended the meeting. Rajwada Chowk service committee, member, Navneet Jain conducted event while divisional coordinator Amit Shah proposed vote of thanks.

article-image

