Madhya Pradesh: Indore adds another feather in its cap, bags award for Excellence in Urban Transport category

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adjudged as the cleanest city for four times in a row, Indore has added yet another feather in its cap; this time, in public transport field.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has selected Atal Indore City Bus Transport Limited, run by Indore Municipal Corporation, for the Award for Excellence in Urban Transport (City with Most Innovative Financing Mechanism) category in the Award for Excellence in Urban Transport.

Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri will present the award to Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal in Delhi at 8 pm on October 29.

Pal said that innovations are being made by AICTSL in innovative business model, under which buses are being operated through CNG keeping in view the environmental conservation. “Along with this, BRTS, Inter State and Local City buses are being operated successfully for the last several years,” she added.

On 26 January 2006, for the first time in the country, 40 city buses were started in Indore under Public Private Partnership. Now 540 buses are being operated by AICTSL. In this, 380 buses are running in the city, while 160 buses are being run outside the city. At present, there are 100 CNG operated buses in the city. Apart from this, 12 bio CNG buses are being run in Indore and plans are afoot to roll out 400 buses in the days to come.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:08 AM IST