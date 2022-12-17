Madhya Pradesh: India is a land which produces great personalities, says MP Vinay Sisodia

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Vinay Sisodia took charge as chairperson of the Public Participation Committee in a ceremony held at Government College, Sendhwa on Saturday which was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki.

During his address, Solanki said India is a country that has produced great personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, BR Ambedkar and others, we should learn life lessons from them.

He also lauded the efforts of Padma Shri Kanta Didi Tyagi, social worker and director of the Kasturba Vanvasi Kanya Ashram for her contributions to society in the field of education.

Later, principal Ashok Chouhan in his address discussed the main issues of the college and handed over a demand letter related to college entrance, construction of CC road, upgraded sports facility, and inclusion of new courses, such as B.Sc. Home Science, BCom. computer, BSc and other PG courses.

Later, he administered an anti-drug oath to students. Taruna Sisodiya, Jambai Ramesh, Kanhaiya Sisodiya, ABVP district organisation minister Sunil Patidar, besides students and college staff were present. The event was conducted by professor Chandani Gole while Dr K Tavde proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.