Madhya Pradesh: 'CM Jan Seva Abhiyan aims to change lives of poor'in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa Municipal Council president Basanti Bai Yadav attended the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan approval letter distribution held at the Municipal Council auditorium on Wednesday.

While addressing the event, Yadav said that Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to serve people, good governance and welfare of poor people. To ensure that no poor, eligible beneficiary is left out of welfare schemes, the Jan Seva Abhiyan was launched, aimed at changing the lives of the poor.

Speaking at the distribution programme, CMO KamleshPatidar said that a total of 7,078 applications were received under the campaign, out of which 6,936 applications were approved.

The Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Card registration campaign has been launched in the town. Sendhwa has bagged fifth position in the state with the recovery of Rs 3 crore as revenue in the 50 thousand to one lakh population category. Lakshmi Sharma, district president, Mahila Morcha expressed gratitude towards CM Chouhan for announcing a 50 per cent reservation for women termed it as a positive step towards woman empowerment.

The programme was conducted by Sunil Agarwal. Councillors Megha Ekdi, Manisha Jagtap, Rekha Bhagwan and assistant engineer Rajesh Mishra besides local residents were present.

Approval letters distributed to beneficiaries

Dahi: The beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan received approval letters in Dahi. City council president Kailash Kannauj, vice president Rekha Gopal Maheshwari, councillor Santosh Solanki and others were present on this occasion. CMO Lal Singh Rathore said that many beneficiaries have availed benefits of the camp, organised from September 17 to October 31.