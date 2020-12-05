Madhya Pradesh: In Ratlam, now Baraat can have 50 Baraatis max

Ratlam: In order to contain further spread of novel corona virus in the district, district crisis management group issued guidelines for marriage functions in the town.

During the meeting it was decided that only 50 people will be allowed to participate in the marriage procession. The route of marriage procession must be limited to 500 metre. Besides, every member of band party, caterer, beautician and anyone rendering services in the marriages will have to undergo COVID test once in every 10-day.