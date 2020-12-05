Madhya Pradesh: In Ratlam, now Baraat can have 50 Baraatis max

Ratlam: In order to contain further spread of novel corona virus in the district, district crisis management group issued guidelines for marriage functions in the town.
During the meeting it was decided that only 50 people will be allowed to participate in the marriage procession. The route of marriage procession must be limited to 500 metre. Besides, every member of band party, caterer, beautician and anyone rendering services in the marriages will have to undergo COVID test once in every 10-day.
The marriage garden management also have to ensure availability of pulse oxymeter, thermal scanner and sanitizers at each and every gate. Administration has directed SDMs to depute special teams in the town to monitor various places where marriages are held, to ensure all the guidelines are followed effectively.
Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that data analysis should take place pertaining to last ten days period as to which areas reported more cases. Joara MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana also gave their suggestions to control COVID-19 outbreak.
Ratlam GMC gets another 50-bed ICU
A new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) having 50-bed capacity was inaugurated at the Government Medical College (GMC) here on Saturday.
Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana and district collector Gopalchandra Dad were present at the inauguration.
GMC superintendent Dr Jitendra Gupta said that GMC already has 50-bed ICU with oxygen facility, 50-bed high-dependency unit, 150-bed isolation facilities and with 50 more ICU beds the total capacity of GMC has now gone up to 300 beds. GMC dean Dr Shashi Gandhi was also present.
A total of 346 patients are still undergoing treatment at different Covid Care Centres in Ratlam district.
So far district has recorded 3,636 novel corona virus cases, eighth in terms of number of cases across the state. District has also recorded 71 casualties due to virus, while 3,219 people got discharged from the hospital after recovery.
