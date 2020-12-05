Madhya Pradesh: Magisterial probe announced into Dilip Dewal encounter case

Ratlam: Magisterial probe has been announced into the Dilip Dewal’s encounter case here on Saturday. Dewal, 38, a mastermind behind the triple murder case in Ratlam that took place on November 25 was gunned down by team of Ratlam police on November 3 late night near Khachrod Naka in Ujjain district.
District magistrate Gopalchandra Daad appointed Ratlam city sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Gehlot as the investigating officer in the case.
Any evidence or witness can be presented to the SDM on or before December 8. In the light of guidelines issued by Human Rights commission probe of death of Dilip Dewal in police encounter has to take place, official said.
Dewal, hails from Kharedi village in Dahod district was a hardened criminal and has so far committed six murder, including two in Dahod and four Ratlam district. He was killed in a fierce gun battle between him and the police party. Total five police personnel’s including two sub-inspectors and three constables were injured in a gun battle.
On November 25, Dewal and three of his accomplices murdered three members of a family in Ratlam while Chotti Diwali celebrations were going on. Killers had specifically chosen the occasion to drown out sound of gun shots.
Ratlam police already arrested three other accused including Anurag alias Bobby Parmar, 25, a resident of Vinoba Nagar, Ratlam, Golu alias Gaurav Bilwal, 22, a resident of Railway Colony Ratlam, Lala Bhabhor, 20, a resident of village Abhlod of Dahod district involved in the crime.
