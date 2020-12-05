Madhya Pradesh: Magisterial probe announced into Dilip Dewal encounter case

Ratlam: Magisterial probe has been announced into the Dilip Dewal’s encounter case here on Saturday. Dewal, 38, a mastermind behind the triple murder case in Ratlam that took place on November 25 was gunned down by team of Ratlam police on November 3 late night near Khachrod Naka in Ujjain district.

District magistrate Gopalchandra Daad appointed Ratlam city sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Gehlot as the investigating officer in the case.

Any evidence or witness can be presented to the SDM on or before December 8. In the light of guidelines issued by Human Rights commission probe of death of Dilip Dewal in police encounter has to take place, official said.