Madhya Pradesh: Indore in grip of Covid-19: 546 corona patients found in 197 areas

Indore: The Covid surge is back as 546 patients tested positive in 197 areas in the city on Friday. Though virus didn’t spread in new areas, health department officials said no area is left in city from where not a single corona patient was not found in last eight months.
Out of 252 areas, Sudama Nagar has emerged as the hot spot with 16 people testing positive there while Vijay Nagar emerged as second hot spot where 13 residents tested positive for the disease.
Moreover, Sudama Nagar has seen a highest surge in positive cases in last one month as over 160 patients were found there after Diwali. According to contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre, out of 16 patients, 7 are of same family while others are neighbours in Sudama Nagar area. In Vijay Nagar, 6 people of the same family tested positive for corona.
"Sukhliya has the highest number of cases till date but Sudama Nagar and Vijay Nagar will outnumber it in next few days if cases continue to be found from these areas at same pace," Dr Dongre added.
There are 15 localities that have more than five patients and they include Gumashta Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Khajrana, Sukhliya, Bengali Square, MIG, Rajendra Nagar, Goyal Nagar, and Kanadia Road. Patients were also found in rural areas including Lasudia, Limbodi, Gautampura, Rau, Barlai Jagir, and Bijalpur. Bakhtawar Ram Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and Vaibhav Nagar are areas from where corona cases are reported frequently.
Patients found from Gautampura after 1 month: Gautampura was the only area in Indore suburban, which didn’t see any Covid patient in November. Three patients were found here on Friday after a month. The total number of cases found in Gautampura stand at 21 including three found on Friday.
Other areas from where patients found on Friday: Annapurna Nagar, Roopram Nagar, Manikbagh, Navlakha, Prem Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Sanyogitaganj, Chhoti Gwaltoli, Banganga, Scheme 78, Silicon City, Jail Road, Azad Nagar.