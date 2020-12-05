Madhya Pradesh: Indore in grip of Covid-19: 546 corona patients found in 197 areas

Indore: The Covid surge is back as 546 patients tested positive in 197 areas in the city on Friday. Though virus didn’t spread in new areas, health department officials said no area is left in city from where not a single corona patient was not found in last eight months.

Out of 252 areas, Sudama Nagar has emerged as the hot spot with 16 people testing positive there while Vijay Nagar emerged as second hot spot where 13 residents tested positive for the disease.

Moreover, Sudama Nagar has seen a highest surge in positive cases in last one month as over 160 patients were found there after Diwali. According to contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre, out of 16 patients, 7 are of same family while others are neighbours in Sudama Nagar area. In Vijay Nagar, 6 people of the same family tested positive for corona.