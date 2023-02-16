Madhya Pradesh: In Khargone, patients face hardship as doctors skip duty for two hours in district hospital

FP Photo |

Kharagone (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of patients admitted to Khargone’s district hospital faced hardship after more than 300 doctors decided to skip duty for two hours in protest of "interference" in work and promotions.

Both government and private practitioners came together and decided unanimously to join their colleagues across the state.

Notably, nearly 16,000 doctors in the state went on strike for two hours on Thursday morning from 10 am to 12 noon to protest what they called "bureaucratic interference in their work and promotions," threatening to go on strike indefinitely if their demands are not met.

As part of the state-wide agitation, doctors did not provide medical services to patients at the district hospital on Thursday. As a result, many patients who sought treatment at OPDs had to return without treatment, while others waited for doctors to return.

Indeed, the doctors have been protesting their demands since Wednesday. Patients could not be treated in the hospital in this situation.

Dr Ratnesh Mahajan stated that the doctors' demand from the government is that the time scale pay scale be strictly implemented, the old pension scheme is implemented, doctors be appointed to higher posts in the department, there be no political interference in transfers, the Sarthak app compulsion is lifted, contract doctors be regularised, and new appointments be made through PSC. During the protest, the doctors also chanted slogans.

Meanwhile, the administration and the department are using Ayush doctors as an alternative arrangement.

