Madhya Pradesh: Akshaya Patras set up to tackle child nutrition issues in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatra across the state, which began on February 5, is now in its tenth day.

During these yatras, beneficiaries are being added and given benefits from various government schemes, in addition to the inauguration of several development projects.

According to district collector Shivraj Singh Verma's instructions, Akshaya Patras have been established across various Aganwadi centres with the goal of addressing childhood hunger and malnutrition.

In just two days, 498 kilograms gram, 290.5 kilograms jaggery, 5 kilogram wheat, and Rs 4,931 cash were donated in Akshaya Patra, according to Ratna Sharma, programme officer, Women and Child Development Department. This programme aims to improve children's nutritional outcomes.

According to Manish Bhadrawale, DPM (Health Department), a health team is screening for sickle cell disease and distributing Vitamin A tablets during the Vikas Yatra. On Tuesday, 7579 people were screened for sickle cell disease. There were 186 carriers and 279 confirmed positives.

So far, during the Vikas Yatra, 214 development works worth more than Rs 2634 lakh have been completed, and 436 development works worth Rs 29.32 crores have been inaugurated across six constituencies in the district. According to official data, citizens submitted 11,397 applications during the yatras, with 3,852 applications accepted.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: No more liquor sale in Saka village of Khargone

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)