Madhya Pradesh: No more liquor sale in Saka village of Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers in Saka village, Jhirnya Janpad, Khargone district, have made significant decisions in accordance with the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act.

To send a message to future generations, the villagers imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in favour of the village.

According to district CEO Mahendra Singh Srivastava, the committee formed under the PESA Act has decided that liquor will no longer be sold in the village. If liquor is discovered in a shop, a fine of Rs 25,000 must be paid or the accused will be turned over to the police.

Furthermore, if someone causes a commotion in the village by drinking alcohol, he will be fined Rs 5,000 or turned over to the police.

DJ's also prohibited

In addition, DJs have been prohibited by the villagers. According to the district CEO, playing DJ in the village at night is also prohibited.

Aside from that, the bride money will not exceed Rs 25,000 in a marriage.

The PESA Act's provisions have been implemented. During the Vikas Yatra, the residents of Saka took an oath not to use drugs.

