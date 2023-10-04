Madhya Pradesh: In Burhanpur Rally, CM Chouhan Lays Stress On Rights And Safety Of Women

FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): While addressing a large women's conference in Burhanpur on Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his commitment to women empowerment and development in the region.

The CM appealed to the voters, urging them to reflect on their opinions about the government's performance under his leadership. He emphasized that if they believe in positive changes he has brought about, they should extend their support to him as he is not only their leader but also someone who shares a familial bond with them.

Assuring women and girls of their security, Chief Minister Chouhan said that though he is thin built, he is strong enough to fight for them. He emphasized that his lean physical appearance should not be a measure of his determination and commitment to protect the rights and safety of women.

During the event, Chouhan also initiated a transfer of Rs 1,597 crore to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore Ladli Behna beneficiaries with a single click. This distribution marked an instalment of Rs 1,250 as an increased amount, benefiting 1.33 lakh from Burhanpur district.

The CM also inaugurated and conducted bhoomi pujan of various developmental projects worth Rs 397 crore in Burhanpur. Notable among them was inauguration of the Asir-Dhulkot-Ghatakhedi road (costing Rs 68.21 crore), the overbridge at Nepanagar railway crossing (costing Rs 38.82 crore) and the Nepanagar community health centre, among other initiatives.

Chouhan also laid the foundation stone of Pangri Medium Irrigation Project (worth Rs 145 crore), construction of a 13.80-km-long Nepa Phata to Nepanagar road (on Indore-Ichhapur road, costing Rs 23 crore) and several other vital projects.

The event featured a captivating photo frame exhibition made from banana fibre, representing the essence of Burhanpur's tourist attractions. Furthermore, CM expressed his deep emotions on receiving a blessing from Ladli Behna, whom he called his sisters.

Chouhan emphasised the importance of women's participation in governance and administration, highlighting initiatives like women's reservation in elections and increased recruitment of ladies in the police force. He pledged to make a woman a blessing, not a burden and to ensure their safety. He also mentioned the Ladli Brahmin Yojana and initiatives to improve education and livelihoods, providing equal opportunities for all.

The event concluded with Chouhan distributing benefits to beneficiaries of various schemes, reaffirming his commitment to the holistic development of Burhanpur and its people.

Cabinet minister Prem Singh Patel, MP Gyaneshwar Patil, former minister Archana Chitnis, MLA Sumitra Kasdekar, mayor Madhuri Atul Patel and many women were present.

