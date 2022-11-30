Madhya Pradesh: In Barwani, govt schools taps running dry in remote areas

FP Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): While the state government is leaving no stone unturned to provide tap water to every household in remote areas by spending huge sum of money, many of the government schools and anganwadis in Barwani district’s remote areas are without tap water supply. One such incident was reported at the government school situated in Sanwariyapani gram panchayat under Pati block of Barwani district where students are forced to bring water from their houses or remain thirsty for an hour. The teacher at the school informed that the school had an overhead water tank, but water was not being filled in the tanks kept on the roof, due to which children have to quench their thirst with water kept in a vessel.

The teacher added that though they arrange a vessel from their pocket, this is not enough to fulfil the need of several kids here and that is why ask they are asked to bring their water as the teachers do not want to take any chances with students’ health. The school has drinking water and hand wash unit constructed under the Nal Jal Yojana here, but the children are not getting the benefit of it. Teacher Hoshiyar Singh Jadhav said that after the formation of the unit, it lasted for a month only. Units were broken due to improper construction work and now it is not being used. Many villagers hold PHE department officials responsible for faulty work. They claimed that PHE officers are not paying attention after getting the work done by the contractor. Due to this, children are being fed water by bringing utensils from outside. When contacted, the Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumersingh Solanki admitted that it is serious negligence.

MP Dr Solanki assured that he will call for more information into the matter and get it resolved at the earliest. He added that if the work is not done according to the guidelines, strict action will be taken against the contractor and officials as any kind of negligence in the matter cannot be tolerated.