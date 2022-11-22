Barwani: Electric pole falls on bus, tragedy averted

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBarwani: Electric pole falls on bus, tragedy averted

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
FP Photo
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted at Barwani bus stand after an electric pole fell on a passenger bus on Tuesday morning. After the incident, a large number of passengers gathered at the spot along with the locals.

They said that it could have led to a major mishap if the electric pole had fallen on them instead of the bus.

Many locals and shop owners at the bus stand blamed the negligence of the electricity department for the accident. They claimed that despite repeated complaints about the damaged pole to the responsible officials, they have not bothered to resolve the complaints.

Who will be responsible if anyone loses his/her life due to this negligence, locals questioned?

Meanwhile, employees of the electricity department reached the spot after they got a complaint about the incident and efforts are going on to erect the pole.

