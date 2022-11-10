Barwani: Prisoner died while undergoing treatment, kin allege negligence

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A prisoner serving life imprisonment under the POCSO act died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital here in Barwani.

The prisoner identified as Jibril, lodged at Central Jail, Barwani, after being arrested under POCSO Act, had died in a similar manner.

On the other hand, accused family members have alleged that his death was caused due to gross negligence by the prison authorities and doctors and made an application to Barwani collector in which, it was stated that around four days ago, he was rushed to the district hospital after his condition deteriorated.

His wife named as Farida was told that man has been admitted to ICU in the district hospital after his health deteriorated and he died while undergoing treatment after four days.

Mubarikh, the deceased’s son alleged that the family didn’t inform him about his health condition and was misinformed. On being asked, jail management told that a letter was written to the kin of the deceased regarding timely health updates. Kin alleged that if they would have informed them earlier, they would have arranged a better health facility for him which could save his life.

Giving information, Barwani central jail, superintendent DS Alava said that prisoner was rushed to the district hospital when his condition was reported to deteriorate, the family was informed about the same, as a result of which relatives reached jail premises in the early morning.

Read Also Barwani: Pati hostel girls forced to travel 8 km on foot every day to reach school