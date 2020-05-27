Madhya Pradesh: In Bardia, leakage from pipeline is the only source of water for villagers

Petlawad: Most villages in the state face water crisis during summer season, but Bardia village in Petlawad tehsil faces the problem all year long. As the temperature increases, so does the gravity of the issue. Villagers and even children have to wander around to collect just one bucket of water.

Despite them making several complaints, the officials have not taken any action on the issue. The problem is so grave that the villagers have dug a pit near a leaky pipeline of the Mahi river project and are using the water being collected in the pit. Villager Mangibai said that the villagers submitted multiple applications to Petlawad administration but the crisis has not been redressed. The panchayat, however has completely ignored the villagers’ problem.

Villagers have to walk over two kilometres to get just one bucket of water, and some are so much in need.

The village is houses about 400 people and none has taps under the Nal Jal Yojana, nor any other reservoir or arrangement for water. There is, however, a water tank in the village but is all dried up. The villagers have to walk miles to get meagre quantities of water, which is a terrifying situation right in front of the administrative officials, who have chosen to ignore it.