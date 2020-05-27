Madhya Pradesh: Premchand Guddu, who dubbed Scindia ‘traitor’, expelled from BJP

Indore

Former MP Premchand Guddu, who had dubbed Jyotiraditya Scindia a ‘traitor’, was expelled from primary membership of the BJP on Wednesday.

In a letter to Guddu, state working secretary Satyendra Bhushan stated that Guddu had been issued a show cause notice on May 19, a reply of which was not received.

“It falls under the purview of indiscipline. So, BJP state president VD Sharma has expelled you from primary membership of the party,” the letter spells.

Recently, Guddu had opened front against Jyotiraditya Scindia who had lately quit Congress and joined BJP. Guddu, who himself was a Congressman and had crossed over to BJP ahead of Assembly polls, had termed Scindia as traitor.

He had levelled allegation of treachery against Raj Mata Vijayraje Scindia and Madhavrao Scindia also saying “The Scindias betrayed Rani Lakshmi Bai and got her killed.” Guddu said he would defeat minister Tulsi Silawat in Sanver by-poll as his loss would mean trouncing Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Following his remarks, a show cause notice was issued to Guddu but he denied replying to it saying that he had resigned from the party on February 9, much before the saffron party government was formed in the State.