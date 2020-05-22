Premchand Guddu ignored in party, so he resigned: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: Days after former MP Premchand Guddu revealed that he had resigned from the saffron party three months back, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Friday said Guddu had been ignored by the party and therefore he quit.

“Guddu had big expectations from BJP which did not get fulfilled. Plus, he was also ignored by the party to a certain extent,” the senior leader told reporters.

Vijayvargiya had played a key role in bringing former Congress leader Guddu and his son Ajit Borasi into the BJP fold ahead of Assembly polls nearly two years ago.

“You can’t predict anything in politics. Sometimes such things happen. If Guddu had kept patience, he would have not suffered this (political) loss,” the BJP leader stated.

His son got ticket from BJP to contest from Ghatiya but he lost. Guddu tried for Lok Sabha ticket but could not succeed. Since he was feeling side-lined.

Of late, Guddu has been sending feelers to Congress that he was willing to contest by-polls from Sanver against minister Tulsi Silawat. He also attacked Silawat’s leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and him family calling them traitors.

When he was served notice by the BJP, Guddu revealed he had resigned from the saffron party on February 9.