Madhya Pradesh: Resigned from BJP before Operation Lotus began in MP, say former MP Premchand Guddu

A day after BJP issued notice to Premchand Guddu for calling Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family a traitors, Guddu on Wednesday stated that the notice falls meaningless as he had resigned from the saffron party in February.

In a letter to BJP state president VD Sharma, Guddu said, “Though I haven’t received the notice as yet, I would like to tell you that I resigned from BJP on February 9 much before BJP government was formed in the state, via Operation Lotus,” he said.

Accusing BJP of gaining power through inflecting defections in other parties, Guddu stated that while coronavirus was spreading its tentacles in the country, BJP was busy toppling the Congress government in the state.

Guddu, who had quit Congress and joined BJP ahead of assembly elections, stated that he had raised the issue of Scindia betraying the country even when he was in Congress.

He reiterated charges against Scindia and stated that he would ask Sanver constituency people to defeat minister Tulsi Silawat, who is a Scindia loyalist, to defeat him in by-elections as he betrayed voters by resigning as MLA.

Guddu has reportedly approached Congress seeking ticket from Sanver for by-polls. He had previously represented Sanver seat.