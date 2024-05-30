Madhya Pradesh: IMA-Indore Lodges Complaint Against Hoswin Incinerator With MPPCB

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Indian Medical Association-Indore chapter met the regional officer of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to lodge a complaint against alleged misbehaviour by the employees of Hoswin Incinerator Private Limited with doctors at various clinics.

The delegation approached regional officer SN Dwivedi on Wednesday and alleged that the incinerator company is forcing them to pay bills for biomedical waste even for clinics which generate no waste.

A delegation of IMA-Indore led by president Dr Narendra Patidar met the official and informed about the issues including being threatened by employees of Hoswin for paying unnecessary bills. IMA also raised the issue of being extorted by health department officials in the name of inspection of clinics.

ìThe officer has assured us to take appropriate actions over our complaint and also to look after the matter. Earlier, the collector had also directed the chief medical and health officer, Pollution Control Board, and Hoswin representatives to meet and listen to our complaints but to no avail,î IMAís Dr Sanjay Londhe said.

A discussion over deciding the rates of biomedical waste again as per the category of the clinics and also to restructure the fees module should be done.

Meanwhile, Dwivedi said that they have received the complaint and will look into the matter.

"We will put the matter in the district monitoring meeting, to be held next month. Action would be taken accordingly," the regional officer of MPPCB said.