Madhya Pradesh: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 25L Seized In Sleeper Bus, 4 Held

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tightening their noose against inter-state liquor smuggling, a police team of cyber crime branch raided a private sleeper bus on Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane and seized a large quantity of illicit liquor worth Rs 25 lakh hidden in cartons.

According to police, a team from the cyber crime branch received secret information about the illegal transport of liquor from Indore to Gujarat via Dhar. Based on the tip-off, the team launched a vehicle check in front of Naugaon police station.

During the operation, police intercepted a bus (GJ-01-CU-4444) and seized several cartons of liquors. Police also arrested four persons and impounded the bus at Naugaon police station. A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered and investigation started.

Arrested persons have been identified as Ashwin Singh, Suresh Dudve, Sanjay Bhide and Ravi Kanesh, all hailing from Alirajpur district. Police have recovered four mobile phones and Rs 2,000 cash from them. The total cost of the bus including liquor is around Rs 71 lakh.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh, during a monthly meeting, launched an operation against liquor smuggling across the district. Sharing information, ASP Bakalwar said that this is the second such seizure after liquor being transported illegally was seized from an Amul Milk container.