Madhya Pradesh: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 1.15 Lakh Seized In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department, on Sunday, seized illicit liquor worth Rs 1.15 lakh, allegedly from the building owned by a janpad panchayat representative's family.

As per the information, acting on a tip-off, a total of 276.3 bulk litres of crude liquor packed in 36 boxes was recovered from a tile-roofed room built in the open field near Bhainsola village at Ghanera Road. The estimated worth of the seized liquor is Rs 1.15 lakh.

Badnawar excise sub-inspector Jitendra Singh Bhadoria said that the team raided the location after receiving information. However, they did not find any person after searching the room. The team did find some records and analysed the names mentioned. It was reported that the room is said to belong to the family of a janpad panchayat representative.

Assistant district excise officer Sunil Bhatt, Chandan Singh Meena, Munendra Singh Jadaun, Varsha Rajput and others cooperated in the operation.

In a similar incident, 400 pounds of crude liquor packed in eight boxes was seized from the house of accused Vinod Yadav in Harijan Mohalla in Bidwal village. The value of seized liquor is estimated at Rs 36,000. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Excise Act.