MP: 5 Councilors Join BJP As Scindia Continues To Weaken Congress In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been working continuously to weaken the opposition Congress bit-by-bit by bringing its members to BJP. In the same series, five councilors of Gwalior Municipal Corporation joined the saffron party on Monday. Two of them are said to be from Congress, further weakening the party’s position in the Council.

In a program organised at Jaivilas Palace, Scindia gave BJP’s membership to Congress councilors Kamlesh Balveer Tomar from Ward 19, Gaura Ashok Singh from Ward 62, besides BSP councilor Suresh Solanki from Ward 23, independent councilor Asha Surendra Singh Chauhan from Ward 2 and independent councilor Deepak Majhi from Ward 6.

Talking to the media, Scindia said that on one hand Congress works on the policy of appeasement, while on the other hand, BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi works on the policy of satisfication.

Congress Mayor in Gwalior after 57 years

Notably, Congress has won the mayor post in Gwalior Municipal Corporation after 57 years. Mrs. Shobha Sikarwar, wife of MLA Dr. Satish Singh Sikarwar, had surprised everyone by registering victory. However, BJP had won a maximum of 34 seats out of 66 in the council. Since then, Scindia has been continuously weakening the Congress in the council. With these five councilors, the number of BJP members in the council has now increased to 41 out of 66, while BSP's representation in the council has ended.

It is also interesting to note that earlier on Feb 7 Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bhadur Singh also joined BJP. In the 2022 mayor elections Congress had managed to win the Mayor seat in Jabalpur after 18 years.