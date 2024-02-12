MP: Congress State Unit Urges Sonia Gandhi For Rajya Sabha Representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress unit has made a formal appeal to former party chief Sonia Gandhi to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha, as disclosed by state unit president Jitu Patwari on Monday. Patwari revealed that senior leader Kamal Nath recently met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss this matter and urged her to consider the party unit's demand. According to Patwari, all senior leaders from the state and MLAs are in agreement on this proposition.

"The Congress party in the state believes that the representation of Soniaji in the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh will strengthen the voice of the people," Patwari stated. He further added that the state unit would extend its support to Kamal Nath if he expresses interest in becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Term of Rajya Sabha members expiring

Currently, five Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are set to become vacant as the term of the incumbent members is expiring. Out of these five seats, four are held by the ruling BJP and one by the opposition Congress. With 163 MLAs, the BJP holds a majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress has 66 MLAs.

Given its legislative strength, the Congress can secure one Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh. The biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats are scheduled for February 27, as per the Election Commission, with the tenure of incumbents ending in April.