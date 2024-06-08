Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Sand Mining Rampant In Chambal | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Sand mafias are daringly excavating and transporting sand illegally from the Chambal River in Barkheda village, showing no fear of law enforcement. In a blatant display of defiance, they are moving sand-filled tractors right past the Barkheda police station without any repercussions. According to sources, mining operations near the Joganiya Mata pilgrim site involve the use of JCBs to extract sand directly from the riverbed.

These mafias have established a robust network, ensuring the continuous flow of sand to urban areas. Despite the illegal activities occurring openly, the Barkheda police have not taken any significant action. Police station in-charge TS Dawar stated, "We do not have the right to take action. This is a matter under the mining department." On Thursday, the mining department launched a raid on the mafias' hideouts.

However, the mafias managed to escape with their vehicles before the team could apprehend them, showcasing their well-coordinated operations. Nevertheless, two tractors were seized during the raid. Ratlam district mineral officer Akanksha Patel addressed the ongoing issue, "We have taken action from time to time in the past. Now, we will form a joint team to take major action and ensure the vehicles of the mafia transporting illegal sand are caught from the spot."

Despite past efforts, the mafias' operations continue unabated, highlighting the need for more robust and coordinated enforcement actions. The brazenness of transporting sand illegally right in front of the police station underscores the challenge faced by authorities in curbing this rampant unlawful activity.

Notably, the community remains in shock as the mafias operate with impunity, underscoring a critical need for a more effective response from both the police and the mining department to tackle this escalating issue. The audacity of these mafias and the lack of concrete action by the authorities have left locals frustrated and demanding urgent measures to address this blatant lawlessness.