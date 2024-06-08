MP Shocker! Dressed As Baba, Man Beats 2.5-Month-Old Baby To Death At Damoh Railway Station; Police Shoo Away Grieving Parents (WATCH)

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A gruesome case of murder was reported at Damoh Railway Station, where a man snatched a 2.5-month-old baby from his mother's lap, allegedly beat him to death and fled the spot. When the parents intervened, he assaulted them as well.

The accused dressed as a 'baba', in saffron coloured-dhoti, donning black glasses, was captured in camera at the platform. The helpless parents have accused the GRP police of hurling them abuses, when sought help.

"Instead of providing us assistance, the police hurled abuses and asked to carry our dead child back home," the grieving parents told media.

According to information, a family from Ghoghara village in the Madiyado area of Damoh arrived at Damoh from Delhi via the Gondwana Express on Saturday morning. Their two-and-a-half-month-old son, Shubham, was unwell, so they halted at Damoh station to seek medical treatment.

While at the station, the innocent child's mother, Ramsakhi Adivasi was giving him water when suddenly, a man appeared and started slapping the baby, also hit the mother when she resisted. When Lekhram (child's father) tried to intervene, he was beaten as well. He picked up a brick to defend himself, causing the attacker to flee.

Upon the assailant fleeing, the parents discovered that Shubham had stopped breathing.

Following the attack, Lekhram asked nearby police officers for help, but they only responded with abuse and told him to take his dead child home.

The couple alleges that despite pleading for help from the railway police present there, no one came to their aid. The father of the baby also, recounted that railway police were present at the time of the incident, but when he sought assistance from them, they began hurling abuses at him. Even the culprit fled in front of them.