Bhopal Youths Caught Dancing On Roof Of Moving SUV At VIP Road; Early Morning Video Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were caught performing stunts on the roof of a moving SUV along the VIP Road in Bhopal in the wee hours of Saturday. Two of them were performing dance moves on the roof while their third friend was spotted swinging from the open window, putting their lives in risk.

The video was captured by a biker moving behind the SUV car.

The accused men were seen lying on the top of the SUV as the driver played music in full volume. A few seconds after the video began, the individuals lying on the roof of the car began grooving to the sound beats. The accused were seen dancing obscenely to the tunes of the song, and no police personnel or enforcement authorities were present on the scene to crack down on the act. The video was, however, unable to capture how many people were sitting inside the car.

#Watch | Youths caught performing stunts on the roof of moving SUV wee hours of Saturday at VIP Road in Bhopal#Bhopal #Youth #Stunts #YouthStunts #SaturdayNightAntics pic.twitter.com/HsIT0zzZgp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 8, 2024

When the incident was brought to the attention of Koh-e-fiza police station TI Brijendra Marskole, he told the Free Press that he had received the video and was verifying its authenticity, after which strict action would be taken against the accused. Notably, the registration number of the car is clearly visible in the video, which was purchased from Bhopal itself.

Notably, Bhopal's VIP Road, which runs alongside the city's famous Upper Lake, has been witnessing a rise in such incidents. A few months ago, a 16-year-old boy lost his life while performing stunts on a speeding bike on VIP Road. Bhopal Central MLA Arif Masood even took to social media, urging especially teen boys to keep themselves away from such risky activities.