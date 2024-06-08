Bhopal: Hotel Manager From Nepal Kills Self; Sent Goodbye Message On WhatsApp Group

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Nepal allegedly died by suicide at his house in Bajaria on Thursday evening. The man was identified as MP Thapa, 52, who worked as a hotel manager. It came to light that Thapa texted “Goodbye” on the official WhatsApp group of the hotel before taking the extreme step. He had been residing in Bhopal for three years and was the manager of a hotel located opposite to the Bhopal central library. His co-workers told the police that he had arrived on duty at the hotel on Thursday too and returned by 5 pm.

His house is located in Chandbad area, from where he texted “Goodbye” thrice on the official WhatsApp group of the hotel. When his co-workers suspected something fishy, they informed his wife, who works at a café in the city and rushed to his house. When he did not open the door despite knocking several times, the door was broken in the presence of his wife. Upon breaking the door, he was found hanging to the ceiling of the house. The police were informed, who rushed to the scene.

However, no suicide note was found. Investigating officer (IO) Manoj Katiyar told Free Press that it was learnt that Thapa had been suffering from a mental ailment, owing to which he had slid into depression, which could have compelled him to take the extreme step.