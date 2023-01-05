Madhya Pradesh: Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted, 1 held in Gandhwani

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhwani Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit operating from a house in Bariya village in Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district on Thursday and arrested one person. A large quantity of weapons was also recovered.

Giving information, SDOP Dheeraj Babbar said that acting on a tip off, a police team raided illegal arms manufacturing unit running from a house. The police seized nine country-made pistols, four guns, two live cartridges and arms manufacturing equipment.

Factory operator/owner identified as Lakhan Pradhan Singh Barnala nabbed. He allegedly told the cops that he entered into the illegal arms business after failing to earn a living through other means. A case under sections 25, 25(1-B)(A), 27 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused. Further probe is underway to locate buyers.