Madhya Pradesh: Dilapidated road irks Gandhwani villagers, daily commuters

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): The dilapidated condition of Malhera to Balwari road in Gandhwani area of Dhar district is causing immense hardships to daily commuters as concerned authorities have failed to undertake any repair work.

The 2-km road connecting Malhera to Balwari, Jeerabad and Tanda village has been in bad shape, cracked and disappeared at so many places, resulting in cones and deep ruts due to which, hundreds of commuters are facing tremendous inconvenience every day. In the rainy season, the road has become more dilapidated. The villagers urged that the road should be connected with PMGSY, They approached the authorities many a times but their requests went unheard.

Ramesh Singh, a local villager said that the 2-km stretch from Malhera-Tanda is dilapidated. Mahendra Bhanwar, former sarpanch, Malhera said that they have been urging authorities for construction of the road under PMGSY. People expressed anger towards the authorities and urged to look into the matter as early as possible so that they do not have to suffer any more.

