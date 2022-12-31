Madhya Pradesh: Lower returns on produce distress fennel cultivators in region in Gandhwani

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Fennel seeds cultivators in Gandhwani and nearby region are all under stress upon getting comparatively lower returns on their produce, despite bumper crop production this season.

Farmers bring their produce in large quantity (approx 1200 sacks fennel seeds) to the premises of Gandhwani Krishi Upaj Mandi. Traders from far-flung areas such as Manawar, Bakaner, Umrban, Dharampuri, Kalibawdi, Kukshi, Bagh, Jobat and nearby villages throng premises for procuring crops. Fennel seeds crops sell in the range of Rs 120-140 per kg.

Farmers expressed their resentment as they are unable to recover the input and transport costs out of their produce due to low returns in initial procurement of crop. Narrating their plight, Jam Singh, a farmer from Manawar town, said that he travels a distance of 40 km to reach Gandhwani Krishi Upaj Mandi for selling his crop. What matters the most from the farmers’ point of view is the return they get on the produce. This time returns on the produce are low and he could not even recover transport costs out of it.

Kishore Singh, a farmer from Badiya village complained that it is costlier to produce fennel seeds, while it is being sold in the range of Rs 120-140. The price fall makes it difficult for farmers to recover even production costs.

There is bumper crop production across Gandhwani block every year. The sale of crops occurs in the mandis through auction each Thursday. However, farmers in the region are getting restless as they face fertiliser/urea shortage now.

