Madhya Pradesh: Pothholed road causes major inconvenience for commuters in Gandhwani

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Gandhwani town of Dhar district complain that the poor condition of the main road is causing inconvenience to road users, especially pedestrians.

Pothole ridden road from Gandhwani to Chikli is causing major inconvenience to daily commuters. The road has been asphalted several times, but the condition remains the same.

Further, the road connecting Dhar and Indore is narrow and there are possibilities of vehicles meeting with accidents because of the pathetic condition of the road. Along with that, residents of nearly 20 villages including Chikli, Borda, Bekhaliya, Sironj and others that fall under the Gandhwani development block face great difficulties while going to use the basic facilities such as health, educational and especially while going to the Gandhwani Mandi for selling their produce.

Pratap Singh a villager complained that waterlogging (in the rainy season) and potholes have been causing inconvenience to people and motorists. The elected representatives should take immediate steps to repair the road.

Another villager, Subhan Singh said that daily commuters complained of having to endure snarls and slow-moving traffic due to resurfacing potholes on the roads while inviting major accidents.

Villagers claimed narrow roads and potholes make it difficult for big vehicles to operate on such routes. As the road is not fully tarred, dust adds to the inconvenience of the people.