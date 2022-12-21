Madhya Pradesh: When BEO’s surprise inspection left him shocked in Gandhwani

FP Photo |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): BEO, who was on a surprise inspection to check the functioning of government schools, was himself in for a rude shock as the two educational institutes he had gone to inspect were found closed. BEO Anil Vyas has served show cause notices to two principals of government schools in Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar District after their institutions were found closed. BEO Anil Vyas was all set to take the authorities at government-run school and hostels in Gandhwani block by surprise, as was to carry surprise inspections to ascertain the ground reality of academics at the government in far flung-parts of the block.

As Vyas went to inspect Government High School in Khojkuan, to his surprise, the school was closed. Thereafter, the BEO inspected an under-construction hostel in Khojkuan and instructed the authorities to complete the work within time limit. Vyas visit to Government High School, Kosdana also did not yield any result, as a big lock welcomed him. The BEO has issued show cause notices to principals of the two schools seeking an explanation within 15 days for their schools being closed.