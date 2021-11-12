Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore students create Asian record for largest sanitiser sachets’ mosaic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of their annual management and cultural fest, students of Indian Institute of Management Indore created Asian record for largest mosaic made of sanitiser sachets.

The students designed the mosaic which found place in Asian Book of Records to generate consciousness about hygiene and sanitation as a solution to tackle not only Covid-19, but also to live a healthy, clean and safe life.

A total of 40,000 sanitiser sachets were used to create the record in a 650 sq ft area. A team of 25 students participated in the execution, working continuously for more than 10 hours.

The students were hoping to create awareness for the future generations to recognise the indispensable importance and necessity of using sanitisers to live in a healthy and safe environment. In line with IIM Indore’s mission to develop socially conscious leaders, managers and entrepreneurs who contribute to the nation-building, it has been a habit of responsibility as well as matter of continuing the legacy for the students of IIM Indore to start their annual event by creating awareness about the social responsibilities and duties to the social communities.

Anjali Mishra and Varun Anand, coordinators, IRIS’21 said, “With an end in sight to raise awareness, educate and mobilize communities about a pertinent social issue such as hygiene and sanitation which we face in these challenging times, notwithstanding all the roadblocks, the team was able to get to its milestone. Right from planning, organising logistics to the final record execution, our team enjoyed the process. They emerged resilient and successful in setting a record.”

Every year, IIM Indore students attempt to break a world record with an objective to create awareness about a social cause/issue.

The annual management and cultural fest of IIM Indore, IRIS 2021 will be kick-starting from on Thursday.

The three-day fest will witness 21 events including flagship events like Drona and Ashwamedha, with participants from across the nation. This time the event has been organized in online mode. The annual sports fest, Ranbhoomi will also be conducted as a part of IRIS.

The highlight of the fest this year includes Comedy Night by Rahul Dua, Envision Speaker series from Corporate Leader and author Sandeep Das, and Tarun Katial, Founder of Media Tech. Tomorrow, the first rounds of the various cultural events like Lasya, the dance competition, and Voice of IRIS, the singing competition will be conducted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 01:08 AM IST