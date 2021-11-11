Madhya Pradesh: HC directs CMHO Gwalior, superintendent of Jaya Arogya Hospital to submit affidavit on dengue prevention

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Gwalior and superintendent of Jaya Arogya Hospital to submit affidavits to the court on November 12 on the actions taken on dengue prevention.

The court’s direction came after hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Awadesh Singh Bhadauriya.

In his petition, Bhadauriya claimed that the High Court had issued a 10-points directives to the state government regarding preventions from dengue on August 7, 2018. But, the government didn’t follow a single directive of the court, the petitioner claimed, demanding action against those responsible for the contempt of the court.

Bhadauriya also claimed that there were over 2000 active patients of dengue in Gwalior.

Hearing the petition, the double of justice Rohit Arya and Justice Deepak Kumar directed the CMHO of Gwalior and superintendent of Jaya Arogya Hospital to submit affidavits as to what action has been taken by them, so far, for the prevention of Dengue.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 04:27 PM IST