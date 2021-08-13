Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore initiates study on beat policing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A study on beat policing for MP Police has been initiated by Indian Institute of Management Indore in association with Training Branch, PHQ Bhopal, Indore police and Police Training College in Indore.

IIM Indore will study the existing beat policing mechanism and develop the framework for effective beat policing along with its technology enablement.

This study will involve fieldwork in various police stations to identify the issues on the ground related to many aspects such as process, system, resource utilization, psychological factors, communication, and community interaction.

The institute will also try to use the crime-related data for analyzing and optimizing the processes/resources related to beat policing.

“Our primary focus will be on the process and system-level study for improving the current situation of beat policing. We will also investigate the different communication styles, psychological issues, behavioural patterns interpersonal competencies and values required for an effective police-community partnership,” IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said.

The first phase of the project will be an AS-IS study to identify the prevailing situation with respect to beat policing. The team will visit various police stations to analyze the current state of the beat policing system.

The AS-IS study will focus on multiple issues, including usefulness and impact of the beat system, allocation of resources, operational issues, interaction of beat personnel with Dial 100 and control room, job-related challenges, especially while dealing with community members, media management & perception building of police.

Once this phase is fixed, a To-Be system will be conceptualized (as a framework for a new beat policing model) to resolve the issues and challenges found in the AS-IS phase.

This project will also highlight the mechanism for the transition towards the To-Be phase.

The study will be completed in six months.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Commissioner reviews corona situation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:55 PM IST