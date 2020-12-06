Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore annual fest IRIS concludes on high note

Indore: IRIS, the annual cultural and management fest of Indian Institute of Management Indore, which was held virtually this year, concluded on a high note on Sunday. After a hilarious and entertaining stand-up comedy night with Jaspreet Singh on second day, the final day of IRIS saw back to back events.

The day started with speaker Neel Ghose, co-founder of The Robinhood Army, who shared his vision about eradicating global hunger and bringing out the best of humanity using food as a medium. Finals of events like Lasya, Finance League, Drona, Gordian Knot, Zero One Infinity, and Laavanya took place on the concluding day.