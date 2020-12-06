Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore annual fest IRIS concludes on high note

Indore: IRIS, the annual cultural and management fest of Indian Institute of Management Indore, which was held virtually this year, concluded on a high note on Sunday. After a hilarious and entertaining stand-up comedy night with Jaspreet Singh on second day, the final day of IRIS saw back to back events.
The day started with speaker Neel Ghose, co-founder of The Robinhood Army, who shared his vision about eradicating global hunger and bringing out the best of humanity using food as a medium. Finals of events like Lasya, Finance League, Drona, Gordian Knot, Zero One Infinity, and Laavanya took place on the concluding day.
Lasya, the flagship dance event of IRIS, was full of power-packed performances. The new normal gave room for innovation and all the events were conducted online. The event kicked off with a dance workshop by Dance Plus season 4 finalist Venkatesh Chatuphale. In addition to workshop, continuing the legacy of the event, a dance competition was also held over a span of two days. The finalists competed for prizes worth Rs 35,000.
Finance League, another flagship event with its cartloads of activities and games provided perfect opportunity to form networks, test managerial skills and put classroom knowledge into practice. From over 600 participants, five teams emerged who were tested and prodded on skills like negotiation, decision making, team work, creativity etc in uncertain environments.
Drona event witnessed participation of more than 6,000 finest minds of the country. The budding MBA aspirants were exposed to experiences of MBA world through seminars and interactive sessions by IIM Indore's professors and alumni. The participants competed in tests and case studies in their journey to be future leaders.
Gordian Knot was a marketing conclave, which tested every participant’s acumen in marketing. Rounds ranged from case analysis to sales pitch to social media marketing, bidding and quizzes.
Zero One Infinity was the event that provided platform for management/engineering students to use their creativity and work on real-life business problems. A quiz and a mind boggling case study, Zero One Infinity, was a memorable experience for every candidate. Laavanya was the fun-packed fashion show of IIM Indore. The event witnessed registration from over 40 participants, 13 of whom performed on the day. Two participants won the show.
