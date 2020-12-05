Indore IIM: ‘Padman’ narrates tale at IRIS

Indore: Second day of the annual cultural and management fest of IIM Indore, IRIS 2020 was packed with management competitions and speaker sessions which enlightened the participants.

Guest speaker of the day Arunachalam Muruganantham shared his journey of creating sanitary napkins and bringing about a change in the world, by providing employment for women in the rural areas.

He shared that he identified the problem of unhygienic methods being used by the women during their periods, and started working on providing comfort for his wife at first during menstruation. Sharing insights on successful marketing and manufacturing, Muruganantham said, “It’s important for a business to co-create with their customers—to take customer feedback, understand their needs and then manufacture accordingly.”

Co-founder of Pocket Aces Ashwin Suresh, whose mission is to solve boredom, shared his insights about how with focusing on mobile video, Pocket Aces has emerged to be the first company to cross the 2 billion views mark among original content creators and the network currently clocks over ~500 million monthly views!

Other IRIS events that took place on day 2:

Ashwamedha - The legacy flagship event of IRIS, kicked off its 18th session with participants from across India. The highlights of the day were the 2 legacy rounds - Grassroots, where a panel of judges asked real life situations to the participants and Melting Pot, where the participants had to defend controversial stances in presence of an audience.

Chain Reaction - A chain is as strong as its weakest link, and therein lies the challenge! This year Club Kaizen in collaboration with ISCEA India - SCNext India SkillPro held the event in an online format. The operations and supply chain event were held in 3 rounds starting off with an online quiz followed by a unique simulation game and ending with a live case competition. Over 500 students registered for the event and competed for prizes worth Rs 25000.