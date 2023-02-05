Madhya Pradesh: Husband kills wife with sickle after argument, tries to end own life in Agar

Representative Image |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his wife with a sickle and tried to end his life after a quarrel in Kushalpura village of Agar on Saturday. Police said that 35-year-old Trilok Patidar and his wife 32-year-old Babita Bai were harvesting their crop in the village. A petty dispute turned ugly when Babita injured Trilok on his nose with a sickle. The man lost his temper and started attacking his wife with the same sickle till she died. When Trilok realised what he had done he tried to end his life by drinking pesticide. A pesticide container was found on the spot. On receipt of information, the Badagav outpost in charge Madhav Singh Parihar reached the spot, took Trilok to the hospital and Babita's body for post-mortem. Police added their initial inquiry revealed that there was an argument between the two on a petty issue, which led to the murder. A case has been registered against Trilok under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

