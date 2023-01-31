Madhya Pradesh: In Agar, Anganwadi workers, assistants beat plates to draw government attention towards their demands

Representative Image |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): On the 12th day of their ongoing indefinite strike, Anganwadi workers and their assistants demonstrated against the state government.

Anganwadi workers and their assistants beat plates and chanted anti-government slogans to draw the government's attention to their demands.

The Anganwadi workers and helpers union are on indefinite strike, demanding regularisation, fixed pay, and no duty in jobs other than Anganwadi.

During the strike, they first staged a sit-in in the Gandhi Upvan cantonment. They then raised slogans by clapping plates to attract the attention of the government by shouting slogans against the administration.

Quoting that their demands are legitimate, union president Radhabai Rathore stated that the strike has been ongoing for many days in support of our legitimate demands, but the government has paid no attention, causing resentment in the union.

A large number of Anganwadi workers and assistants were present at the protest site at the time.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)