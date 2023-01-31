Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan’s picture stolen from hoarding under nose of admin officials in Agar Malwa district

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A strange case of theft has surfaced in Agar Malwa district, where some unidentified miscreant stole the picture of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from big hoarding placed at the main entrance of the Janpad Office under the nose of administration officials. Surprisingly administration officials had no idea about the entire incident.

Indeed, the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was recently held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with Indians from all over the world, invited to participate in the programme.

To welcome the NRIs, large hoardings with images of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one side and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the other were placed at key junctures in each district. One such hoarding was placed in front of the main gate of the janpad office of Agar Malwa district.

However, an unidentified miscreant stole Shivraj Singh Chouhan's photograph from this hoarding.

When this was brought up to Jitendra Singh Sengar, the deputy CEO of the district panchayat, he claimed to know nothing about it.

While the hoarding is in such a prominent location that every officer-employee and a common man visiting the janpad office can see it, it is unexpected that no one is aware of the damaged hoarding.

