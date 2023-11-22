Madhya Pradesh: Husband, Brother-in-law Remanded In Sardarpur Women’s Suicide Case |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against the husband and in-laws in connection with the suicide of a 23-year-old woman. The deceased Gangabai, a resident of Badnawar Chowpatty, took the extreme step on November 2, prompting an investigation led by SDOP Ashutosh Patel.

The investigation revealed a distressing pattern of harassment for dowry, leading to the arrest of the deceased's husband Jitendra and brother-in-law Nitesh. Subsequently, they were sent to jail on remand. However, her father-in-law Lakshmi Narayan and mother-in-law Mirabai are still at large.

Gangabai's parents and uncle provided statements detailing the constant harassment she faced, including demands for Rs 2 lakh in dowry.

SDOP Patel disclosed that the deceased, married to Jitendra in 2019, faced persistent harassment from her husband and in-laws. Incidents of quarrels during Navratri led to her expulsion from the house and she sought refuge in her village, Minda. Despite interventions by relatives, Gangabai returned to her Sardarpur home, where the incident occurred.

Following the completion of the investigation, the SDOP registered a case against the four accused at the Sardarpur police station. The accused husband and brother-in-law were apprehended by the SDOP office team and presented in the Sardarpur court. The court subsequently remanded them to judicial custody.

Police actively pursuing the arrest of the absconding accused in the case. This incident underscores the urgent need for addressing dowry-related harassment and enforcing legal measures to protect vulnerable persons in marital relationships.