Madhya Pradesh: How Street Vendor’s Yojana helped Mangla fight for self-reliance

BARWANI: How the government launched the PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SvaNidhi), a scheme that benefits people facing an economic crisis, is evident from the case of Mangla Didi of Moyda village, under Pansemal block, in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

Mangla, as numerous other people, was under financial distress after the lockdown ended. Before the lockdown, she had supported her husband in bearing the family expenses of five members, by running a small tea stall at Moyda village.

During the lockdown, the couple was forced to spend their savings to run the household. After the lockdown was over, they were in a deep financial crisis and extremely worried about how they would restart the tea shop again to earn their living.