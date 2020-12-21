Madhya Pradesh: Two persons arrested with 1.5-kg cannabis in Khetia along Maharashtra border

Khetia (Barwani district): The police arrested two persons on a motorcycle with 1.5 kilograms of cannabis on Sunday evening during a search led by Deputy Superintendent of Police RD Prajapati and SDOP PS Baghel. It was carried out under the direction of Barwani District Superintendent of Police Nimish Aggarwal.

On receiving information that cannabis is being brought to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra for sale, Khetia police station incharge Keshav Patil set up a blockade at Barrier Square. In the evening, Dilip Shivji Bhosle and Suklal Shiva Rawtale, residents of Ranipur (Nandurbar district in Maharashtra), were sighted coming on motorcycle (MH 39 T3236).

As soon as they reached the border of Madhya Pradesh, police stopped them and on searching found 1.5 kilograms of cannabis in their possession. The police arrested both the accused and seized the motorcycle. Further investigation is on.

Regular checking is done by police on Madhya Pradesh- Maharashtra border. Khetia is situated along this border.