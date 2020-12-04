Indore: Rs 1 crore cannabis seized

Indore: In a major drive, the Special Task Force of state police arrested five members of an interstate gang involved in supplying cannabis on Friday. They were coming to the city to supply the same. Cannabis worth Rs 1 crore in the international market was seized from them. They are being questioned about their accomplices.

POLICE INFO

SP (STF) Manish Khatri said inspector MA Syed received information that some persons from other districts are involved in supplying cannabis here in the city. After the information, a team led by inspector Syed was constituted to keep an eye on those indulged in such crimes.

The team also collected information about the suspects travelling in passenger buses from Barwani to Indore. The team was working on the same when inspector Syed received a tip-off that five people left Sendhwa in a car with cannabis in huge quantity and they were to deliver the consignment near Rau circle.

CAR SPOTTED AND THE CHASE…

After the information, the STF team reached AB Road near Rau to corner the said car. The team spotted the vehicle coming from Sendhwa. The team tried to stop the car but the accused swerved the car towards Bhensalay village from the highway. The team chased the car and another team reached the spot from other side. The STF team cordoned off the car and arrested five persons from near Bhensalay village.

ACCUSED ARE…

The accused introduced themselves as Shivaji Pawra, a resident of Dhuley (Maharashtra), Ashwin Pawra, Avinash Pawra of Dhule, Sumit Jamra of Barwani and Akshay Arya of Barwani district. More than 100 kg cannabis was recovered from them. They were allegedly carrying the cannabis in the car to deliver it to someone in the city. A car and five mobile phones were also seized from the accused.

COP REMAND

According to inspector Syed, Shivaji Pawra used to supply cannabis in Maharashtra, MP and Gujarat with the help of his accomplices Avinash, Sumit and Akshay. Shivaji cultivated cannabis at his farming land in Maharashtra to supply it to other cities. The accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand till December 9, 2020. They are being questioned about their other accomplices indulged in the crime.