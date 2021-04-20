Madhya Pradesh: Hospital in Indore sends Covid-19 patient's body to house instead of crematorium

Indore: In a blatant violation of Covid-19 norms, Super Specialty Hospital ambulance on Monday delivered the body of a coronavirus infected person at his house instead of taking it directly to the crematorium.

For nearly two-and-a-half hours the body remained outside the house until another ambulance came and took it to the crematorium.

Dr Niranjan Srivastava, a reader with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, who was undergoing treatment at Super Specialty Hospital, died of Covid-19 on Monday morning.

As per Covid-19 protocol, his body was supposed to be sent to the crematorium from the hospital but it was taken to his house in the ambulance.

The ambulance kept the body outside the deceased house in Nanda Nagar and went away.