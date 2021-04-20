Madhya Pradesh: Hospital in Indore sends Covid-19 patient's body to house instead of crematorium

Indore: In a blatant violation of Covid-19 norms, Super Specialty Hospital ambulance on Monday delivered the body of a coronavirus infected person at his house instead of taking it directly to the crematorium.
For nearly two-and-a-half hours the body remained outside the house until another ambulance came and took it to the crematorium.
Dr Niranjan Srivastava, a reader with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, who was undergoing treatment at Super Specialty Hospital, died of Covid-19 on Monday morning.
As per Covid-19 protocol, his body was supposed to be sent to the crematorium from the hospital but it was taken to his house in the ambulance.
The ambulance kept the body outside the deceased house in Nanda Nagar and went away.
Seeing their father’s body, the children started crying and wanted to see the face of their deceased father whose body was warped in a cloth but they were not allowed to do so by senior family members due to fear of infection.
Neighbours and close relatives also maintained a distance from the body for fear of getting infected. The ambulance service was called up several times but they did not take the call. Later, a senior district administration officer was called up who sent another ambulance to the deceased's house which took the body to a crematorium where the last rites were performed.
DAVV staffer Surendra Mishra who was present at the scene stated that the body was brought to the house around 11 am and the ambulance arrived to take it to the crematorium at 1.20 pm.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)